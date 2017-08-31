Frittata all’Amatriciana Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

2 cups|473 ml whole milk

10 large eggs

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8 ounces|220 grams guanciale, cut into ¼-inch pieces

2 tablespoons|30 ml olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 (8-ounce|230 gram) jar semi-dried tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

1 cup|42 grams Pecorino Romano cheese, plus more for serving

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, whisk together the milk, eggs, salt, and pepper. In a large nonstick skillet over medium-low, cook the guanciale until the fat has rendered and the guanciale is golden and crispy, about 5 to 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the guanciale to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside. Increase the heat to medium-high and add the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the onion and season with salt. Cook until soft, about 3 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and cook for 2 minutes more. Pour in the egg mixture and evenly sprinkle with the reserved guanciale and cheese. Cook the eggs until the edges just start to pull away from the pan, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the oven and cook until the frittata has set and puffed in size, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and serve with more cheese and a drizzle of olive oil.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.