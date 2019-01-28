‘Froggy News and the Weather,’ Today’s Comic by Benny Montero By Benny Montero January 28, 2019, 4:40pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Benny Montero’s Instagram and Facebook. Tagged:ANIMALS, benny montero, Comics!, FRIENDS, Froggy News, News, Vice comics, weather Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE How To Break Up With Someone You Love, According To Experts 06.16.24 By Giselle Bueti The Fermi Paradox – Where Is Everybody? 06.16.24 By Arielle Richards The VICE Guide to The Best Filipino Restaurants in Sydney 06.12.24 By Adele Luamanuvae How Does ‘Hellraiser’ Fair With New Music and a Laser Show? 06.11.24 By Arielle Richards