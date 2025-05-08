From a Marine to a God: ‘DOOM The Dark Ages’ Shows How You Can’t Deny the Slayer’s Superhero Status

In the original DOOM games, our lovable, grunty protagonist was pretty much your everyday dude. In fact, the UAC Marine was originally meant to be nameless, serving as an embodiment of the player before officially adopting the Doomguy identity. Despite his resilience – and impressive ability to tear through hordes of Hell’s worst creations – he was, ultimately, a normal human. In the most recent DOOM games, however, things are a little different. DOOM: The Dark Ages stars the Doom Slayer, our once-human Marine turned God-slaying killing machine, and the beginning of his eons-long journey through Hell and its many dimensions.

Which got me thinking: Is the Doom Slayer, with his virtually immortal and supernatural state, a superhero? An anti-hero? Maybe a bit of both? I’ve never really equated video game protagonists and “superheroes” together. I like X-Men, and Batman’s pretty cool, but for some reason, I’ve always chosen to separate the mediums. Spawn showing up in Soul Calibur? “Cool, a superhero cameo!”

Screenshot: id Software/Bethesda

Now that I think about it, though, the Doom Slayer shares many of the same qualities of Marvel and DC’s biggest stars. And then some. And when you really look into it, the Doom Slayer could easily wipe the floor with any of them.

With great power comes great amounts of ultra-violent retribution

But it’s not just his raw prowess that gives the Doom Slayer his superhero status. Like any good hero, their foundations are full of tragedy. Batman witnesses his parents’ murder, spurring his pursuit of vigilante justice. Spider-Man fails to stop a robber who would become his uncle Ben’s murderer. Wolverine mistakenly kills his own father and his first love. Sheesh, noticing a lot of dead parent backstories here.

Doomguy holding Daisy’s head. Screenshot: DOOM Wiki/Fandom

As a UAC Marine, Doomguy carries a similar burden of loss – Daisy. It all comes back to Daisy, Doomguy’s pet bunny rabbit. When she’s killed by the invading forces of Hell, not even the Dark Lord himself can stop the unfettered wrath that would follow.

After the events of DOOM 64, Doomguy steps through the portal to Hell, essentially sacrificing himself to fend off the invasion. DOOM: The Dark Ages takes place on Argent D’Nur, after the Doomguy is captured by the Night Sentinels and placed into the Divinity Machine, transforming him into what we know as the Doom Slayer.

The Doom Slayer sure plays the part well

The Doom Slayer dons a cape, which I can only assume is made of stripped demon fur. He wields a Shield Saw akin to Captain America’s, dishing out Prime Day deliveries of pain over patriotism. And, of course, packs an arsenal of otherworldly weapons to skewer, dismember, and evaporate any and all of Hell’s legion. If that’s not the hearty stock of a superhero stew, I don’t know what is.

Screenshot: id Software/Bethesda

With this arsenal and his supernatural strength, the Doom Slayer is, quite literally, an unstoppable force. Sure, smashing Imp skulls and severing the heads of Cyberdemons is just a Tuesday for him. But he also kills demonic titans and actual gods, like the Icon of Sin and (spoilers!) Davoth, the literal creator of Hell and its many dimensions. Hello? You think an Infinity Gauntlet has any chance against that?

The Doom Slayer is possibly the most powerful hero/anti-hero/entity in existence. His only kryptonite being an equally powerful Primeval, many of which have attempted to take him down, yet none have succeeded.

‘DOOM: The Dark Ages’ shows the origin of a complex hero arc

And, like any good superperson, The Doom Slayer’s motivations are multi-faceted. Which is why I struggle to decide whether to call him a hero or an anti-hero. He certainly exhibits acts of heroism. I mean, the Doomguy is only on Mars due to beating his commanding officer to death for ordering him to fire upon unarmed civilians. That’s heroic, right?

The Doom Slayer also seems to have a vested interest in protecting Earth and saving humanity, whether intentionally or not, through ages of ripping and tearing. Hard to say, though, whether that’s heroism or just the result of his unfathomably long crusade through Hell. You could say he’s doing it to protect us, but realistically, it’s probably to kill them. Spending an eternity in Hell seems to have that effect on a person, I guess. Hey, I hear the Piña Coladas are great, though.

Screenshot: id Software/Bethesda

Whether superhero or anti-hero, good guy or troubled soul, one thing’s clear – The Doom Slayer has some super in him. DOOM: The Dark Ages only helps to bolster that fact, strapping players in the boots of Hell’s deepest and darkest fear. An unstoppable, Atlan mech-piloting, cybernetic dragon-flying, disgustingly deadly killing machine.

DOOM: The Dark Ages releases May 15, 2025, on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.