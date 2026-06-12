From Atlanta to Gotham: The Fictional Rapper Behind Donald Glover’s Hit FX Show Rumored to Land Major Role in ‘The Batman Part II’

We’ve waited four years for a follow-up to the smash comic book movie from Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Now, we’re getting some wild rumors about who’s going to join the cast.

According to Hollywood journalist Jeff Sneider, we’re slated to get Brian Tyree Henry to play the role of Harvey Dent in the film’s sequel. Best known for his work with Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) on Atlanta, he would be the second Black actor to play Two-Face, following Billy Dee Williams in 1989. This went against prior rumors suggesting that Sebastian Stan would take on the role. Instead, he’s allegedly going to play Victor Zsasz in The Batman Part II.

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So far, there’s been a bunch of smoke and mirrors surrounding details for the Matt Reeves-led sequel. What we know is that Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, and Jeffrey Wright will return, and Scarlett Johansson is joining them. Moreover, it will center around The Court of Owls storyline from the comic books.

According to The Playlist, Jeffrey Wright said they’re slated to start filming June 15, 2026, and that we’re in for a treat. “I can say this, and I can’t say much, Matt Reeves has written an absolutely insanely brilliant script,” Wright said. “We start to dive in in a couple of days.”

Brian Tyree Henry Rumored to Play Two-Face in ‘The Batman Part II’ After His ‘Atlanta’ Days

Henry made his mark in film, starring alongside Donald Glover and Lakeith Stanfield in the hit TV series Atlanta. Immediately, his character Alfred became one of the more memorable fixtures on television for years. It all started with him being a fan of Childish Gambino, the artist, first. Once Brian Tyree Henry got the news that he was joining the show, he couldn’t contain his excitement.

Once the pilot was done, it felt like he was just going to “play with my friends.” “Just because they call cut, it doesn’t mean that we’re done hanging out. You could tell the environment of that set — from costume designers, and hair and makeup, and even people at craft services — we were family. You show up to work ready to have fun,” Brian Tyree Henry added.

“I’ve been a fan of Childish Gambino’s forever, and I am a big fan of [Donald’s] movie, Mystery Team. I think it’s the funniest thing ever. We just talked and ad-libbed, and by the time I’d finished that, I had to fly back to finish filming Vice Principals. When the plane landed, they told me I got the pilot, and I screamed on this plane like a crazy person. I’m surprised I didn’t get escorted off. Those poor white people were terrified. But it was great,” Brian Tyree Henry told The Ringer in 2016.