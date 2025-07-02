From Benin to the World: DJ Amémé Is Leading Afro-House’s Global Takeover

As part of I’LL RISE, a documentary series by VICE in partnership with the European Commission, we spotlight a new generation of African creators who are reshaping global culture, powered by creativity, resilience, and improved infrastructure. From music to photography to fashion, these stories reveal how access, opportunity, and ambition can change everything.

DJ Amémé left the dusty streets of Cotonou for clubs around the world. Now he’s dragging heritage Afrobeat into the future, one bass drop at a time. While most Western fans are still figuring out how to pronounce “Cotonou,” Amémé’s been busy crafting globe-spanning soundscapes; from Berlin’s sweaty basements to rooftop ragers in Asia. His recipe? Smash Beninese rhythms with deep house and feed it to club kids who’ve never heard anything this wild.

People think African music is just drums and chanting, Amémé tells me over a crackling WhatsApp call. “But we’ve been making electronic music for decades. We just didn’t have the plug-ins.” Back in Benin, where Amémé cut his teeth mixing tracks on borrowed equipment, basic electricity was a luxury. While Western kids were learning Ableton on their MacBooks, young Beninese producers were literally waiting for the lights to come on. The infrastructure was so broken that entire generations of potential electronic artists never got past the bedroom.

But things are changing. EU partnerships are bringing reliable power to places like Cotonou, and suddenly, kids who grew up with ancestral rhythms in their blood are getting their hands on the same hardware dominating Western dance floors. The result? A wave of Afro House making Western DJs sound like they’re playing with training wheels.

Amémé’s label, One Tribe, isn’t just about putting out bangers. It’s about proving you don’t need to travel and connect in order to make it that matters. “We were always musical,” he says. “But now we’re connected.” The “I’ll Rise Beats of Benin” documentary follows Amémé back to his mother’s house in Cotonou, where he flips through old family photos and walks streets where he first heard the polyrhythms that became his signature sound.

Standing on the beach at sunset, Amémé looks out at the Atlantic: “I’m bringing Benin to the world.” When you’ve watched him build bridges between 200-year-old folk songs and cutting-edge production software, it feels like a mission statement.