From Fighting Fish to Motorbikes: A Look Into Green Day’s Tour Bus Caravan Circa 2002

In 2002, Green Day embarked on the “Pop Disaster Tour,” co-headlining with Blink-182. They were between studio albums at the time, with Warning released in 2000 and American Idiot still two years away. During this time, they were determined to reach one singular goal: “Reclaim our throne as the most incredible live punk band there is.”

An account of the experience appeared in a 2002 print edition of Kerrang!. There, the living conditions of Green Day’s tour buses (they each had their own) were revealed, and things were predictably unhinged. The profile opens with a description of drummer Tré Cool’s three fighting fish, Doppelganger, Punchy, and Dirty Sanchez. Apparently, he kept them on his bus together in a glass fish bowl, where, naturally, they would fight each other. This served as a form of entertainment and gambling, but no one seemed eager to admit it.

“Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong climbs onto the bus. He wants you to know that he has played no part in this,” wrote journalist Ian Winwood in 2002. “Bassist Mike Dirnt walks onto the bus. He also wants you to know that he has played no part in this.”

For nine weeks, allegedly, the waterlogged cockfight had been taking place on Green Day’s tour bus. In the firsthand account, Winwood describes a moment where Doppelganger, the fish, seems to have died. But Tré Cool comes to the rescue, scooping the fish out of the bowl and placing him in a cup of water. Then, he strokes the fish’s gills until it once again swims right-side up. Reading this account feels like being a witness to the kind of miracle that only happens at old-timey tent revivals.

Green Day On Tour Circa 2002: Fish Resurrections, One Bus Each, and Dirt Biking to Ground Zero

The total convoy for Green Day and Blink-182’s tour numbered 13 tour buses and nine bright red 18-wheelers for equipment. One of the buses had a trailer on the back, which was full of dirt bikes. Apparently, Tré Cool would make everyone guess what was in the trailer before revealing the dirt bikes, leading to a joke that Blink-182 lived in there.

The caravan arrived in New York on May 30 to play Madison Square Garden. Mike Dirnt brought out the dirt bikes, which Green Day rode on days off. Allegedly, he rode over to Ground Zero, “to see for himself what the city had come to.”

As the tour continues, shenanigans ensue. Tré Cool blows up condoms, tapes them to the lounge mirror at the back of his bus, and pops them with pellet guns. He is described as “how Bart Simpson would be at 29 years of age.”

Additionally, Mike Dirnt bet a member of the opening band, Kut U Up, $40 to drink a beer that a bird had pooped in. Dirnt ended up giving him $20 for trying.

“They’re Good For Bringing In The Moms”

More interesting than hijinks, though, was the reason Green Day went on tour with Blink-182 in the first place. As the tour was nearing its end, Tré Cool was decidedly forthcoming. Here, he made the declaration of reclaiming their throne. But from who?

“You know who,” he said, grinning. “Not that they were ever the greatest live band, but with all of the young kids who were coming to see Blink, it was nice to have a chance to wreck their whole perception of how things are.”

When asked why he was revealing this so freely, Cool noted that it was the end of the journey. “They can’t quit the tour now,” he said. “That was one of the main concerns, actually, that they were going to quit the tour because they were getting smoked so badly. That was something we heard.”

“We were walking on pins and needles to make sure that their comforts were met and that their egos were stroked the right way,” Cool continued. “We didn’t want them to quit the tour. They’re good for filling the seats up front. They’re good for bringing in the moms.”

Mike Dirnt joined the pile-up on Blink-182 next, adding, “Blink have played with some great bands, you know. Bands such as Alkaline Trio. I think they might be used to being blown away every night.”

Whatever enmity existed between Green Day and Blink-182 in 2002, it seemed like the trio tolerated Mark Hoppus at the very least. “Mark’s a good guy,” said Tré Cool. “He likes to hang out. He doesn’t mind us putting cake on his head.”

