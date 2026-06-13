From Hip-Hop to Horror: Nas Unleashes Deadly Children in New Slasher Film ‘Ice Cream Man’

In the history of hip-hop, rappers have only had so many opportunities to star in horror movies. Ice Cube, LL Cool J, Redman, Busta Rhymes, and Snoop Dogg are some of the only exceptions to the rule. But that was in an era where being a Renaissance man was encouraged in that way. Nowadays, the most you’ll see an artist act is A$AP Rocky.

But now, hip-hop is re-emerging in the filmmaking space as Nas tries his hand at horror. The trailer for Ice Cream Man was released, where a mysterious person sells ice cream to children. Then, the kids turn into murderous psychopaths and perform the most gruesome violence against the adults around them.

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Directed by horror veteran Eli Roth and executive produced by the Illmatic MC, the pair officially partnered up back in March 2026. Alongside Mass Appeal and his own production company, The Horror Section, Roth knew the NY legend understood his vision immediately.

“Nas is one of the most influential storytellers and cultural voices of all time, and we bonded instantly over our mutual love of horror,” Eli Roth told Variety in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Mass Appeal with its unmatched pulse on culture and what truly resonates.”

Nas Tries His Hand at Horror in Gruesome New Slasher Film ‘Ice Cream Man’

As for the Queensbridge rapper, he shared how excited he was to move into the horror space. Moreover, immediately upon collaborating, he explained how he and Roth immediately shared similar visions to push the genre in a deeper direction.

“I’m proud to come together and partner with Eli to bring these films to life and push the boundaries of what horror can be, both culturally and creatively,” Nas said. “Eli and I shared the same vision from the beginning, and partnering with him and The Horror Section feels natural. I’m excited to take the genre in an exciting new direction, and ‘Ice Cream Man’ is just the beginning.”

It seems like Nas is more than okay with taking the behind-the-scenes route when it comes to new projects. In an October 2025 interview with Complex, he expressed zero interest in performing on one of music’s biggest stages. “I don’t wanna say ‘I don’t wanna do a Super Bowl,’ but I don’t,” he admitted. “Why would I do that? Just leave it to the professionals. Leave it to the pros, man. I’m a pro at what I do, but… that thing, I love it, but I wouldn’t do it.”