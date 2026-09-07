From Poppin’ Tags to Public Protests: How Macklemore’s Activism Evolved and What He’s Doing Today

The year 2012 was huge for global chart-topping pop songs. Allegedly, the world was going to end, so why not put out the biggest bangers possible? We got Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know”, Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe”, Nicki Minaj’s “Starships”, and so many more.

Another song that took the world by storm was a little tune called “Thrift Shop”. It appeared on Macklemore’s debut album, The Heist, in partnership with Ryan Lewis. “Thrift Shop” pretty quickly became an annoyance as it took over the radio. Then it became a meme, and then it faded from memory enough for Millennials of a certain age to recover from the psychic damage.

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But Macklemore remained, releasing several other songs that gained attention, for better or worse. And then it seemed like he disappeared, or was more likely phased out of mainstream consciousness. However, unbeknownst to those whose focus resolutely shifted, Macklemore was still making music. But instead of rapping about being frugal at the thrift store, he was rapping about genocide in Gaza.

Macklemore’s Dedication To Using His Platform for Change Has Led to Backlash From Opposing Forces

In October 2023, Macklemore was one of many who signed the Artists4Ceasefire letter, which called for an end to the Israeli blockade in the Gaza Strip. He’s been similarly outspoken in support of the Palestinian people on several public occasions. He also has his critics, who have dropped him from festivals, support gigs, and called for apologies after public protests.

For example, in September 2024, Macklemore was dropped from the inaugural Neon City Festival in Las Vegas following an appearance at the Palestine Will Live Forever Festival in Seattle. This was several months after he released his initial single “Hind’s Hall” and the follow-up “Hind’s Hall 2”, supporting university students staging protests of the war in Gaza. All proceeds went to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.

During the Palestine Will Live Forever Festival, however, Macklemore started a chant of “F*ck America”. The crowd picked it up with cheers, but online it was a different story. Footage spread, angering a slew of right-wing conservatives on Twitter/X. Macklemore later clarified his statement, saying, “My thoughts and feelings are not always expressed perfectly or politely.” He added that sometimes he gets “caught in a moment.”

Despite Criticism From All Sides, Macklemore Remains Loyal to the Cause

After a speech while opening for Ed Sheeran on his Loop Tour, people are calling for another apology. While taking the stage in New Jersey on September 4, 2026, Macklemore passionately defended his support for a free Palestine and declared to the crowd that the people in Gaza and the West Bank had not been forgotten.

“I believe that every human being walking on this earth deserves exactly the same freedom,” he said on Friday. He reiterated the statement during the Saturday show. The Israeli American Council, however, issued a petition to have Macklemore removed from the remainder of the Loop Tour.

The organization highlighted Macklemore’s choice to perform “Hind’s Hall” during his set. According to the petition, the song’s inclusion “becomes even more troubling when the message relies on selective imagery, biased messaging, and disputed claims presented to a massive audience as fact, without context or complexity.”

Even Pink seemingly jumped on the bandwagon, re-sharing an Instagram post from the organization Stop Antisemitism. The post called for Macklemore to apologize for his statements in support of Palestine. Pink’s repost is now spreading as a sign of agreement.

But this isn’t Macklemore’s first rodeo, and he’s not likely to change his views any time soon. Those demanding apologies, refunds, or cancellation have been shown that Macklemore isn’t a hypocrite. And there’s something to be said for remaining publicly loyal to the cause despite a world of criticism.

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