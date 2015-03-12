From Prison to Politics: Mexico’s Hot Land (Dispatch 4)

The former leader of a group of vigilantes in Mexico has just been released from prison, and is now eyeing a career in politics.

Hipólito Mora was imprisoned on murder charges following a December 2014 shootout in Michoacán between his and another vigilante group led by Luis Antonio Torres, a.k.a. “El Americano.” The clash resulted in 11 deaths — including Mora’s son.

VICE News met with Mora in Michoacán to find out what his political goals are following his release from prison, and whether the release of “El Americano” means another shootout can be expected.

