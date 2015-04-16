From Rural Beginnings to Record Label Success, Recondite is Shaking Berlin

Recognized worldwide for his versatile electronic performances, German producer Lorenz Brunner, AKA Recondite, adapts his sets to the prevailing mood of the audience. “The expectations are certainly there, and you wish to fulfill all of them…but it’s impossible to please everybody,” he tells THUMP. “There are many variables that are completely uncontrollable and also influence the gig and make it either great, ok, or bad. I just try to understand the crowd’s general atmosphere, the surrounding, and my mood. Adapt to that and keep it as easy as possible.”

Born in Lower Bavaria, Brunner names the area which he grew up in as a source of his inspiration. He first became involved in electronica through a strong love and focus on the beats in hip-hop music. “I went from there to trip-hop and minimal to get even more beat oriented music without too many vocals,” he states. Inspired by artists from Mozart to Rammstein, his carefully crafted material blurs the boundaries between ambient, deep house, and techno.

Despite his rural beginnings, Brunner moved to Berlin in 2009 to establish his name, and it was there that he built his label, Plangent Records. “Bavaria’s scene is not too big, especially regarding electronic music. Right now, there is a Bavarian folk revival going on there,” he says. “There is music that fuses up reggae or Cuban music played by typical Bavarian bands using tubas and accordions. Also, Bavarian slang is used a lot there right now—even for raps. I think it’s cool, but most of it is a bit too happy and uplifting for me.”

At the end of April, his highly anticipated, Think Twice EP, will be his first release on the Life and Death label. “The contact [with Life and Death] really increased throughout last year. We exchanged different tracks we were working on and got a real good musical connection through that as we realized we’re kind of on the same page. Then, I came up with these two tracks [“Think Twice”, “Serak”]. We both instantly knew that it would be a great fit. After that, Matteo actually painted a piece of art, named it “Think Twice”, and gave it to me. That was a huge, amazing gesture.”

The remainder of 2015 promises to be a hectic one for Brunner as he will be making his South American debut for his spring and summer tour. Stops in North America will be made in the fall along with his forthcoming release Placid, under LA’s Absurd Recordings sub-label Acid Test.

Recondite’s ‘Think Twice’ EP will be out on April 20 on Life and Death.



