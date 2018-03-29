From Skater to Stunt Double

Ever since he was a kid, William Spencer has been pushing the boundaries of what a skateboarding trick can look like—using discarded barrels, rusty ladders, and lengths of chain to pull off one-of-a-kind tricks. Now, he’s turned his hobby into a career, going from an amateur skateboarder to a professional stunt double.

VICE met up with Will in Los Angeles to hear what inspired him to become a stuntman full-time, and to find out how he made it from the streets of LA to the glossy sets of Hollywood.

Videos by VICE

