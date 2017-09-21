From SoundCloud to Success with Post Malone

Claiming that you’re a “rockstar,” as Post Malone did on his new single with 21 Savage last week, is easy. Owning the world’s only Louis Vuitton Fender Telecaster and talking about how much Bruno Mars wanted it instead—that takes some commitment.

In the two years since Post Malone released his mammoth viral single, “White Iverson,” his life has been a steady stream of platinum records, cigarettes, and Bud Light bottles. He’s mixed lucid trap with pop, rock, and bedroom folk, rising from a SoundCloud sensation to a radio staple, writing for Kanye West, touring with Justin Bieber, and collaborating with everyone from Quavo to 2 Chainz. And, at just 22 years old, his versatility as a songwriter and artist means that his future might be even brighter than his past. In this episode of Noisey Raps, we join Post in Los Angeles to talk about his sudden rise to stardom, his love for music, and his attempts to out-cool his own father. With all the fame and fortune, he tells us, there’s always someone waiting to tear him down. He doesn’t care.

“Who’s to say that I can’t make a hip-hop project and make a guitar song at the same time?” he asks. “If you don’t like it, don’t fucking listen to it[…] I wanna make great music; I wanna prove people wrong; I wanna turn up; I wanna show everybody what I’m about.”



