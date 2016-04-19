“From the Depths of Hell”: Irish Relay Race Ends in Insane Comeback

When you want the best drama in sports, you go to Irish college track and field events. Behold the Irish University Athletics Association Track and Field Championships for the 4X400 meter race. It’s about four minutes long, but you can go ahead and skip to the final leg, which begins around the 3:06 mark.

University College Dublin (UCD) had what appeared to be a commanding lead that was all but a runaway victory. Obviously, it was not, or we wouldn’t be here right now. At least twice during the final stretch you think you know who is going to stage the dramatic comeback win, but you actually have no idea. Out of nowhere—”from the depths of Hell” brilliantly said by the commentator—Phil Healy of University College Cork (UCC) comes storming down the track to take the lead and beat out everyone. She had a little bit more left in the tank than her competitors, who were struggling at the end, but only just a little bit more, as she face-planted after crossing the finish line. Still, she was no worse for the wear.

Hello lactic great to run the last leg for @uccathletics 4×4 and end up getting the win…And also a few grazes https://t.co/p8Fi6r5p4F

— Phil Healy (@philhealy2) April 16, 2016

