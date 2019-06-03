From the New Xbox to a FromSoft Open World Game, Our Wildest E3 2019 Predictions

Dread it, run from it, E3 still arrives. Despite quickly deleting any email referencing the “electronic entertainment expo” in our inboxes, apparently that won’t stop gaming’s biggest event from happening, so we might as well yell into a microphone about it. Austin, Cado, and Patrick use the press conference schedule for next week to talk about expectations, rumors, and surprises set for next week. And yes, we spend a lot of time wondering about the new From Software game. We also touch on a few games we’ve been playing, including Gato Roboto, Slay the Spire, and a VR game where you’re, uh, a kayak assassin? Seriously.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on iTunes. It really helps.

Videos by VICE

Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by the Waypoint forums to share them!