From ‘Too Online’ to Alt-Right and Back Again

A blue tinted image of a man wearing a hoodie and glasses slouching over a laptop, with superimposed lines of code around the image
On this week’s Waypoints, Rob, Danielle, and Patrick welcome Motherboard’s Jason Koebler to discuss the strange and somewhat hard-to-credit tale of a young teenage boy who was lured into the alt-right via online communities, and how his mother helped him escape. It touches on the nature of online radicalization, the way young white kids can recast themselves as a persecuted class, and how that process can be stopped. Then, Danielle explains the wonder that is the Jason X plot, and Rob has read an essay on how the most common tools for teaching and learning may also be some of the worst.

