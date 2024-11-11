FromSoftware Owners Apparently Actively Working on 26 Games

Masters and pioneers of the punishing “Soulslike” subgenre of action RPGs, FromSoftware has garnered a sterling reputation. Dark Souls, Demon’s Souls, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Elden Ring — the developer/publisher has proven itself tenfold. Now, however, it appears that FromSoftware’s parent company, Kadokawa Corporation, wants to keep the momentum rolling.

Per GameWatch, Kadokawa reportedly has 26 games in active development. Additionally, 20 of those titles are console games, and six are slated to be mobile titles. FromSoftware is only a piece of Kadokawa’s initiative! Also included among Kadokawa’s game development studio roster are Spike Chunsoft, Gotcha Gotcha Games, Acquire, VIC GAME STUDIOS, and others!

Now, fans are buzzing about what FromSoftware could be cooking up next. Personally? It’s time for another Sekiro game. The world has waited long enough, FromSoftware. It’s time! For some reason, Sekiro is the only “Soulslike” game I’m able to stay invested in. Not that I don’t recognize FromSoftware’s greatness! I just never clicked with any of their other titles. Well, except Bloodborne, but that’s special!

fromsoftware is set to have a busy few years

Since I still have you here (hopefully), I can throw you some stellar supplemental material recommendations! If you’re also a fan of Bloodborne‘s aesthetic and Eldritch stylings? Do yourself a favor and read the graphic novels. It’s a phenomenal adaptation of what I believe to be one of FromSoftware’s most creative games (lore-wise)!

“Discover the terrifying secrets of Old Yharnam in a brand new comic series spinning out of FromSoftware/Hidetaka Miyazaki’s critically-acclaimed Bloodborne videogame!” the Amazon blurb for The Death of Sleep series states!

“Awakening in an ancient city plagued by a twisted endemic — where horrific beasts stalk the shadows and the streets run slick with the blood of the damned — a nameless Hunter embarks on a dangerous quest in search of Paleblood… his only escape from the endless Night of the Hunt…”

I wouldn’t steer you wrong. Trust me on this! I was hesitant, too. Then, I found myself hopelessly entranced from issue to issue, wondering what else the graphic novels had in store compared to the games!