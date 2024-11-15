Frontier Airlines Sued After Passenger Leaves Flight With a Disfigured Penis

A man from Philly is suing Frontier Airlines after some spilled tea hurt his penis. Sean Miller, 56, was flying home from Myrtle Beach when he says a flight attendant handed him a cup of hot tea, filled to the brim and without a lid. The tea was unreasonably hot and disaster was lurking around the corner.

The tea spilled — and not in the fun gossipy way. The scalding hot tea spilled all over his lap, causing “highly unsightly and embarrassing discoloration on his penis, scrotum/testicles” and “significantly decreased sensation in his penis.”

If this man is to be believed, a cup of tea served on a plane made his penis change colors like some kind of rare lizard and made it lose feeling like it had been knocked out for surgery. I guess Frontier Airlines has a dragon breathing infernal flames onto the plane’s water before serving.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, alleges Miller suffered third-degree burns on his penis and potentially deeper tissue problems that required immediate medical attention.

When the plane landed, Miller was rushed to a burn center at Jefferson Medical Hospital in South Carolina. He says he suffered long-term physical damage, nerve damage, and a herniated disc from writhing in “agony” in the restrictive confines of the plane’s seats. That last one seems a little extra. His lawyers sprinkle a little too much pepper on top at the end there.

Miller also says he has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, embarrassment, and emotional harm. Buddy, if you were suffering embarrassment before your burned, discolored penis made the news, you may not survive the after.

According to Miller, his injuries have also led to financial losses as he was forced to take time off from work on top of incurring significant medical expenses. He is looking to get $150,000 in damages.