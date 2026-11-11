Frontman of One of the 2000s’ Biggest Indie Rock Bands Speaks Out About Racist and Homophobic Abuse

Kele Okereke, the frontman of 2000s indie rock band Bloc Party, has unfortunately experienced the worst of both worlds. He says he’s been the victim of racism and homophobia after the band’s latest song. Now, he’s finally opening up about the awful responses he gets from people online.

In an interview with Miquita Oliver for her Miss Me? podcast, Okereke talked about some of the slander around the Bloc Party’s latest song “Pigwig”. The record went relatively viral as a part of the rollout for their latest album Anatomy of a Brief Romance. With that spike in attention caused a whirlwind of deeply hateful comments online.

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Admittedly, he’s no stranger to horrible comments online because he has “known from the start that there will be people that do not want to see a brown face fronting an indie band.” However, despite operating like in rock music for decades, it still caught him extremely off-guard.

“We put out a song called ‘Pigwig’, and I got a call from my management saying that there had been a viral [thing] and they were having to work overtime to delete lots of racist and homophobic comments,” Kele Okereke said. “It was something I had never really experienced before.”

Ultimately, Okereke explained that he tries his best to block out all the noise. After all, the art will outlast any temporary slander or exhausting discourse that exists online. But this was the one time where he felt truly overwhelmed by the backlash. Consequently, he wanted to emphasize how it was truly unacceptable and that, regardless of his celebrity and acclaim, he shouldn’t have to deal with such cruel comments.

“I’m fully aware that as a musician, people are entitled to not like what we do. I get that,” the Bloc Party frontman added. “I don’t want to presume that I’m immune from criticism, but I don’t think me being visible means that I need to be subject to abuse. But that’s the world now…”

In addition to the relentless, problematic comments online, fans have been particularly cold to their album Anatomy of a Brief Romance. Pitchfork even rated the album a brutal 2.0, admitting that even Bloc Party’s biggest supporters would consider leaving the band behind.

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