Say L8R to Your Summer Bacne and Butt Zits With This Derm-Approved Spray

After long and joyless months of hiding our limbs under puffer jackets, raincoats, and Online Ceramics long-sleeves, the Hot Zone™ has finally arrived and welcomed our bare body parts back into the proverbial and literal sun. That’s fun—both for liberating our meat suits and for ogling each other while sipping on frozen negronis—but it also means paying more attention to your body hair situation, not skipping leg day, and, worst of all, dealing with surprise, sweat-induced zits on your shoulders, back, butt, and other weird places you forgot about. If you think you’re the only one who’s ever had a huge, pulsating zit on your shoulder blade or butt cheek, rest assured that you’re not. There’s a reason why “bacne” is now a word recognized by the American Academy of Dermatology Association. “Buttne” is close behind (no pun intended).

Naturally, if you’re wearing short shorts, going for runs in the sun, and/or exposing more skin to more of the elements (and by “elements” we mean subway seats, summer crushes, and demolition derbies), your skin is going to be more prone to these bummer blemishes. While there’s a wealth of information online about what causes body acne and how to try to fend it off, there have been few dedicated products for eradicating this annoying ass sh*t—and even fewer that are designed for all genders (like, yeah, you can put Paula’s Choice exfoliant on your bum-bum, but there’s gotta be an easier way). FRONTMAN’s new Zit Spray has just launched with this specific quandary in mind, and it wants to make dealing with butt zits a mere 10-second ordeal. Plus, we’ve got a 15% off discount code for you below, should you be reading this and be like, yes, thank you, for the love of god I can’t wait to get rid of these zits on my ass. Please read on.

So, what is Zit Spray? It’s a super fine mist infused with a blend of salicylic acid, tea tree extract, hinoki cypress, and other acne-fighting botanicals to exfoliate, kill bacteria, activate your skin’s natural immune system, and soothe and heal existing spots. Unlike acne-fighting body washes, it requires no rinsing or showering, so you can just spray it on after hitting the gym (or the sack) and it will start working its magic immediately. Plus, because it’s a spray, it’s a convenient way of getting serious coverage without worrying about missing spots. While it works great for body acne, you can also use it on your face safely (just don’t, uh, spray it directly into your eyes—hopefully, that’s common sense). Apply twice a day until your nemesis (annoying zit) is gone with the wind.

FRONTMAN was founded by a duo named Nick and Annelise; Nick dealt with acne in college and realized that he had neither the time nor the discipline to try out a whole arsenal of potentially pricy products to clear up his skin. Meanwhile, Annelise is the daughter of a dermatologist, and the two teamed up to leverage the medical expertise of legit skin professionals in order to form the shortest, easiest, and most effective anti-acne routine possible—all guided by the tenets of “Confidence, Not Perfection,” “Inclusive by Design,” and “Mental Health Matters.” After all, it’s easier to feel your best—like a confident king, queen, or they/them—when you don’t have a big, cystic, oozing zit greeting everyone you see. In addition to Zit Spray, FRONTMAN also makes tinted acne treatment, Zit Wipes, hydrocolloidal Zit Patches, and charcoal-infused oil-absorbing sheets. Now, FRONTMAN’s products are recommended by dermatologists, including Dr. Elise Hillmann, MD, of Harvard University and the Mayo Clinic.

Gym boiz—if you find that you’re breaking out in weird places from that classic icky combo of sweating, touching workout machines, and loitering in a damp tank top while discussing macros with your bros, tossing a can of this stuff into your duffel bag could make a huge diff. How are the reviews? Rock solid, baby. While the spray just launched, it already has a five-star average rating from 34 reviews, with users applauding its efficacy on bacne, its “gentle but effective” formula, and its pleasant herbal scent. Alright, we know you’ve been waiting for that promo code; use the code SPRAYZITS to save 15%.

It’s shoulders out, thighs out, and (for some) cheeks out this summer. Here’s to keeping ‘em all looking good.

Zit Spray is now available at FRONTMAN, and don’t forget to use the promo code SPRAYZITS to save 15%.

