‘Frosthaven’ Is an Ambitious Upcoming Tactical Fantasy RPG Based on a Popular Board Game, and There’s a Playtest on the Way

Frosthaven is one of the most ambitious, interesting games I’ve seen in a while, so let’s talk about it. It’s a tactical fantasy RPG based on the popular board game of the same name. Ever since Shaun and I played Demeo back in January, I’ve been waiting for another layered, in-depth tactical RPG to engulf me again. And Frosthaven will be that game. Basically, it’s an all-star project we’re dealing with here.

Play video

“In development from Snapshot Games, led by CEO Julian Gollop, who’s best known as the creator of X-COM, with Isaac Childres [creator of the board game] further serving as a consultant on the project. FROSTHAVEN is a dark fantasy tactical RPG with single player and co-op multiplayer support and is an evolution of the board game experience. As a spiritual successor to the award-winning board game Gloomhaven, seasoned veterans of the original board game or the video game will feel right at home venturing into the unforgiving and treacherous northern frontier of FROSTHAVEN. Newcomers to the franchise can begin their epic adventure into the stunning world of FROSTHAVEN. Learn the game’s mechanics in an in-depth tutorial and choose from various difficulty modes tailored to their skill level.” Arc Games has a winner on their hands.

“FROSTHAVEN Fantasy RPG will have a Closed Beta playtest via Steam from Thursday, March 27 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time until Thursday, April 24 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time. Snapshot Games is looking for fans of Gloomhaven, of both the board game and video game, along with FROSTHAVEN board game fans to join the playtest, provide valuable feedback to help shape the game and be part of its development journey before it launches in Steam Early Access later this year.”

Screenshot: Arc Games

fantasy RPG ‘frosthaven’ will set the gaming world on fire

“This playtest will give players the chance to choose from six starting character classes. Including Banner Spear, Boneshaper, Drifter, Geminate, Blinkblade, and Deathwalker. Play through 20 epic Quests, with players having the opportunity to learn the game via tutorial and introductory quest lines, have the chance to acquire a slew of Items, and also experience the Outpost gameplay mechanics, such as constructing buildings to unlock new game features. Those interested in jumping into this video game adaptation of FROSTHAVEN can visit playfrosthaven.com to sign up for a chance to be a part of the playtest.”

I can’t tell y’all how hyped I am for this game. Give me all the Fantasy goodness, Arc Games! …I can only hope I’m chosen for the Frosthaven playtest. Fingers crossed!