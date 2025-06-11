‘Frozen Ship’ Mixes Survival Gameplay With Resource Management for an Interesting Take on the Familiar Genre (Demo Impressions)

As I trudge through the snowy wasteland, a massive moving fortress follows alongside me. I craft an axe, hoping to keep the furnaces inside running at an ample temperature. It’s not just my own safety I need to worry about in Frozen Ship. I’ve got a whole crew of folks with me. 20 people, scavenging the tundra alongside me at any given time. While I may only be able to contribute a little, it’s my job to ensure the safety and survival of the whole crew onboard. No pressure or anything, right? As I pushed through the Next Fest demo, I was impressed with what I saw. The mix of economic gameplay, build & craft, and survival elements was implemented extremely well, and could be the beginning of a new sub-genre.

Screenshot: Nionetix

I’m Not the Only One Trying To Survive in ‘Frozen Ship’. I’ve Got a Whole Crew Here With Me

Shying away from conventional norms in the survival genre isn’t an easy task. But Frozen Ship blends resource sharing, “city building”, and more into one cohesive package. While the demo is light on story, as the game is still months away from release, I have a brief idea of what I can look forward to in the full game. As the captain of this mobile base, I need to provide for my crew of 20 people. When Hope starts running low, I need to start worrying. Gathering resources on my own, sending out people to scavenge for food, plastics, fabrics, and any other materials, is a necessity. We need everything we can get our hands on if we hope to survive, and I can’t just sit back idly while they’re risking their lives. Exiting the ship, I can explore the world and help out however I can.

It takes a while to get accustomed to everything that Frozen Ship throws your way at once. It’s not a game that eases you into being in command. It tosses you right in, giving brief tutorials to get things up and running. But once those tutorials run out? I was on my own. Crafting an axe, I headed out into the tundra to start chopping down trees. This process takes time, and I need to monitor my health, my freezing meter, where my ship is, and everything in between. Frozen Ship is a rather hardcore survival game, and demands players pay attention at all times.

Upgrade the Ship To Keep People Happy. And Alive.

The world of Frozen Ship is cold and heartless. Temperatures easily hit -60°F overnight, and if I don’t have my ship up to snuff, it could lead to members of my crew dying. Obviously, that’s not ideal. I can find materials, upgrade parts of my mobile base, and keep people happy, all while doing whatever I can to try and survive myself. It’s rather intense, and even though Frozen Ship is planning on launching in Early Access, it’s one of the more engaging survival games I’ve played.

Days pass very quickly, especially since everything I do requires an hour or more of time. Cutting down a tree isn’t something that is done in five whacks here. It’s going to take an hour or more, and my base is always moving. Keeping track of my freezing meter, my base, and everything in between is stressful, but surprisingly fun. There’s a lot of potential here, and Frozen Ship has been one of the most surprising demos I’ve tried during Next Fest so far. I didn’t expect a lot from this one, but I found it to be full of depth. I just hope that the novelty of trying to not become a popsicle doesn’t wear off quickly.