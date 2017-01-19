Fruit and Chocolate Crepes Recipe

“Eat these and then exercise for a week.”

Servings: 14

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

7 cups all-purpose flour

5 large eggs

4 ¼ cups|1 liter whole milk

unsalted butter, for frying pan

banana, strawberries, hazelnut spread for filling

whipped cream, granulated sugar for topping

Directions

Put the flour in a big bowl and crack the eggs into it. Pour the milk in, stir, and then add 2 ⅛ cups water. Mix the whole thing until there are no more chunks Spread butter over the entire surface of a 12-inch nonstick skillet with a paper towel. Turn the heat on the stove heat to medium and spread a paper-thin layer of batter over the entire pan surface (about ½ cup). Cook the crepe until golden-brown, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook to golden-brown on the other side, about 2 minutes longer. Fill each crepe with multiple spoonfuls hazelnut spread, sliced banana, and chopped strawberries. Top with sprinkling of sugar and a liberal dose of whipped cream.

From How-To: Make Chocolate & Fruit Crepes with Kayden Kross

