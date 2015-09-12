Fruits and Vegetables Are Now Helping Make Sex Safer

Just when you thought PR for fruits and vegetables couldn’t get any better, they’re now helping to make sex safer. Guan-Ho Pan, a design student at the National Taipei University of Technology, has created what he calls the Love Guide Condoms. These inventive condoms come in packages that take on the girths of well-known phallic-looking fruits and veggies in order to help men better use condoms that are just the right size.

According to Pan, studies show that more than 60 percent of those buying condoms tend to choose the wrong size. Doing so greater leads to discomfort, or worse, unwelcome breakage. Some men are using condoms that are too small, while others have their eyes bigger than their…well, you know. Pan’s new fruit and vegetable condom tube designs hope to put an end to this Goldilock-esque dilemma. Each tube is designed to a specific size in diameter. With comparing one’s own penis girth to that of say, the cucumber or the carrot, men can better find the condom that is just right for them. As Pan puts it, “Holding the package makes it much easier for buyers to determine which size fits them the best.”

There are five different sizes in total. The slimmest being the cucumber, at a diameter of 30mm, Followed by the carrot at 35mm, the banana at 40mm, the turnip at 45mm, and last (but definitely not least) the zucchini, with a whopping 50mm.

Aside from preventing breakage, these condoms are also specially designed to prevent one from wearing them inside out as well as without the crucial squeezing of the reservoir tip. “Each condom comes in a specially designed case with a rising tip, making it easy to pick the condom from the right side while squeezing the tip at the same time.” Application is not just more effective, but easier too.

If all this wasn’t enough, Pan made sure to make the wrappers out of biodegradable PLA plastic as opposed to the standard, less-environmentally-friendly, foil wrappers most of us are accustomed too from our condoms. Plus, they look cool.

Why fruits and vegetables—you might be asking—and not other phallic symbols such as the hammers or the baseball bats? Well, Pan notes that the inspiration behind all this was modeled after a Chinese proverb which points out that sex is as important and as basic a need as eating food. “Using condoms packaged as the format of varied veggies is as normal as meeting our eating needs, so that act of using them is healthy and natural.”

Now for the bad news: Love Guide condoms are not officially for sale. Guan-Ho Pan’s clever creation was made as a final school project. However, seeing how much attention his homework has gotten, here’s hoping someone in the condom-making world has shown interest and that production of these begins soon. Personally, I’d love to see these in stores. If not just for the cool packaging. It wouldn’t be all that difficult, according to Pan. “With the practical idea that can be easily implemented for mass production, general public would benefit in a short time.”