FTR Defeat Brodido at ‘AEW Full Gear’

Following AEW Full Gear, FTR are three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions, once again tying the record with the Young Bucks.

The former champions earned the opportunity to challenge for the titles on the Fright Night Dynamite special. The match itself was full of near falls, but once FTR isolated Bandido, the fate of the Tag Team Championships was pretty much decided. The challengers would hit King with a Spike Piledriver on the ring apron, knocking him out of the equation. Then, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler connected with the Shatter Machine, pinning Bandido for the win.

The last time FTR were champions was in 2023. They initially defeated The Gunns in a Tag Title vs. AEW Career match. They held them for several months, dropping them to Big Bill and Ricky Starks in October of that same year.

Brodido won the championships back at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door over the summer, and they’ve been on a tear since.

Bandido told VICE he was “excited” to show fans more of his friendship with Brody King in their pairing.

“That feels unbelievable [being on top of AEW and ROH]. You know, it’s amazing. It’s crazy for me and for Brody too; we are very happy,” he said. “We have eight years, nine years now, we know each other. So when somebody say, ‘Hey, you’re gonna be with Brody,’ I told him, ‘Hey, this is our opportunity to show all the people how our relation is together.’ It’s crazy. It’s amazing!”

It seems fairly obvious that this was done to eventually lead to the Cope & Christian match when they come back to television, but man, I hate to see Brodido lose like this. They rejuvenated the tag team division at a pivotal point. I just hope this doesn’t mean they’re over for good.

