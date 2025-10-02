Fubo Takes a Big Step Toward Merging With Hulu Live TV

More news today from the march of the Mouse. House of Mouse, that is. Fubo’s shareholders approved on September 30, 2025 the long-in-the-making merger with Disney’s Hulu Live TV. It’s not the last step before it’s official, but it’s a big step forward.

Back in January, when Fubo and Disney put out a joint press release announcing their intention to merge, they mentioned as a key reason for the merger that their combined 6.2 million subscribers (at the time of the press release) would have a stronger shot at taking on YouTube TV’s 8 million subscribers, judging by the latest figures available directly from the streaming giants.

As Fubo’s September 30, 2025 press release points out, the merger isn’t a done deal yet. It “remains subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions,” says Fubo.

Still, Fubo’s shareholders approving the merger is one more major hurdle passed for the would-be streaming giant that is Fubo-Hulu Live TV, or whatever they’ll end up calling it if the deal goes through.

The two services will continue to be available and operate separately. “Disney will own 70% of Fubo, Fubo’s existing management team, led by Fubo Co-founder and CEO David Gandler, will operate the newly combined Fubo and Hulu + Live TV businesses,” Fubo writes.

Sports fans will be those most affected by the merger, as it’ll create a tier of streaming that includes Disney’s sports networks ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, and ESPN+ that viewers will ostensibly access through the existing FuboTV app.

While FuboTV has historically had a much stronger slant toward sports than Hulu Live TV, there is quite a bit of overlap between the two services’ other stations. Mergers have a way of encouraging cannibalization, whereby one firm takes dominance over the other. It’ll be interesting to see how the mid- to long-range future shakes out if the merger does indeed go through.