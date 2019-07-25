The Best Signs from the ‘Fuck Boris’ Protest

Besides the 92,153 Tory party members who voted for him, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone actively excited about the fact that Boris Johnson is our new Prime Minister.

Yesterday, thousands of people who are actively not happy about the situation marched on Downing Street to protest the fact we now have a man famous for screwing up in charge of the country, during the most important political crisis of our lifetime.

Photographer Chris Bethell was there to document everything that went on.

