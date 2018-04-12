Fuck If We Know What This German Rapper Is Saying, But Goddamn Does It Slap

A version of this article originally appeared on Noisey Germany.

Earlier this year, we gave you Gzuz: the German rapper that everyone suddenly got to know, if only by accident. The Hamburg-based artist premiered the music video for this track “Was Hast Du Gedacht“ (“What Did You Think”) on WorldStarHipHop—a US video platform that has over nine million subscribers—which explains why so many Americans clicked on the video and experienced Gzuz in all his over-the-top gangster glory. Naturally the majority of these viewers didn’t speak German, so no one knew what the fuck was going on. Whether propelled by collective confusion or the general sense that the song was fire, the video for “Was Hast Du Gedacht” blew up and garnered over 15 million views.



If you’ve been feeling a general lack of grippingly indecipherable Deutschrap since, fear not: Noisey is happy to report that Gzuz and his collective 187 Strassenbande (“187 Street Gang” in English) are back at it with a new single. After much teasing and speculation as to whether or not the brawls depicted in recent Instagram stories on 187 Strassenbande’s account were real, the group revealed that the posts were actually behind-the-scenes footage from Gzuz’s new music video for “Drück Drück” (“Pull The Trigger,” in English). The track, which comes off the rapper’s upcoming LP Wolke 7 (“Cloud 9”), is simultaneously aggressive and danceable, even if you’re a shy dude who prefers to lean on the bar or if you’re more the type to dive into the fray and smash a bottle over someone else’s head. Is it a guaranteed summertime banger? Our German-speaking colleagues certainly think so. We’re mostly in this to see how the “YouTube hip-hop reaction video” community loses their shit this time around. Until then, embrace the glory of fans punching other fans (for fun!), toy cop cars on fire, dudes getting tattooed, and Gzuz’s killer but otherwise incomprehensible flow.

“Wolke 7” comes out on May 25, 2018.

