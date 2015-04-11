‘Fuck, That’s Delicious’ Presents: Cooking With Mr. Wonderful Featuring Michael Voltaggio

Action Bronson’s new album Mr. Wonderful has inspired some serious food over the last couple of weeks. We’ve shown you “Easy Rider”-inspired stuffed quail, wild mushroom risotto set to “Baby Blue,” and now you can add octopus shawarma and char siu lamb belly to that list.

Action Bronson has wanted to meet and cook with chef Michael Voltaggio for a while now, ever since Voltaggio’s triumphant run on season 6 of Top Chef. Although Action dined at Ink in an episode of Fuck, That’s Delicious, the two actually never met … until now.

In this episode of Cooking with Mr. Wonderful, Mr. Baklava plays his new tracks “Brand New Car” and “The Rising” for Chef Voltaggio, and what follows is maybe the most creative interpretation of Bronson’s music yet. Bon appétit!

