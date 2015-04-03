‘Fuck, That’s Delicious’ Presents: Cooking With Mr. Wonderful Featuring Michael White

Videos by VICE

While Bronson has been previously documented dining at Marea, he had yet to step behind the line and actually cook with the chef in the restaurant until now. Action also offers his first public foray into the world of wine pairings, asking Marea’s wine director—Francesco Grosso—to choose the wines that would pair up best with dishes that he and Michael prepared. This episode will satisfy the cravings of gourmands and hip-hop aficionados alike.