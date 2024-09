In this episode of Fuck, That’s Delicious, we head to the land of juice bars and drive-by’s: California. While in the Golden State, we check in with The Alchemist during a recording session, catch a culinary performance at the Odd Future Carnival, and get some Hollywood power lunch tips from Simon Rex at Ink. As if all that isn’t enough, Action meets up with B-Real for tacos on the East Side, and then balances it all out with a spectacular cauliflower recipe.