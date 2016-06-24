FUEL: Riff Raff Part II

The burly boy is back! On this episode of FUEL, we catch up with the Peach Panther himself, RiFF RAFF, and his crew on the Vans Warped Tour to check in on his weight gain over the past year.

Living by his motto of “gaining weight and feeling great,” RiFF has bulked up thanks to his diet of ribs, Banana Twinkies, and Shirley Temples. Follow RiFF and his entourage on tour, as they taste all the treats the West Coast has to offer and get bigger and burlier than ever.

Videos by VICE

To get RiFF RAFF’s new album, “Peach Panther,” click here.

Season 2 Episode 2 of Fuel. Watch more