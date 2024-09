Welcome back to FUEL , a series dedicated to the high-performance diets of athletes. In this episode, we follow the UK-based international pro bodybuilder Rene Campbell, who eats the same high-calorie meal every three hours, seven days a week—and that’s just in her “off season.” We spend a day with Rene as she cooks up two weeks’ worth of chicken, rice, and eggs; stocks up on her supplements; and shows her male training partners how it’s done at the gym.

