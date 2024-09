Running continuously for over 100 miles in mountain terrain takes a different kind of athlete—and a different kind of diet. Through years of training as an ultra runner, Timothy Olson has taught his body to become “fat-adapted,” using fat from animals and plants to fuel him through feats that seems superhuman. In this episode of FUEL, we examine how Timothy’s food regimen benefits his performance.

