FUEL: The Vegan Ironman Diet of Cro-Mags’ John Joseph

John Joseph is a very well-known figure in both the hardcore punk and vegan communities. As lead singer of legendary New York hardcore band Cro-Mags, he’s used his status and platform to spread the word about the benefits of plant-based diets and PMA (positive mental attitude).

What not a lot of people know about John is that on top of being an active touring musician and author, he also competes in the Ironman triathlons. These brutal tests of endurance consist of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run. To say a lot of training and diet go into competing and finishing an Ironman would be an understatement.

We follow John as he prepares for an event in Boulder, CO to see what fuels a plant-based endurance athlete under such intense training.