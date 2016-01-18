FUEL: Training with Pro Boxer Jessie Vargas

In this episode of FUEL, we follow undefeated professional boxer Jessie Vargas as he prepares for a career-defining fight against Timothy Bradley, Jr.

The goal? Not a pound over 147. We traveled to beautiful Mount Charleston, Nevada to join Jessie’s high-altitude boot camp in preparation for his interim WBO welterweight title fight. Guided by boxing legend Érik Morales and nutritionist Cicilio Flores, Jessie endures long runs, calorie-counting, and closed-door sparring rounds in his pursuit of boxing history.