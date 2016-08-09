This Vegan ‘Power Breakfast’ Will Make You Feel Like a Million Bucks

This weekend was a doozy, wasn’t it?

The rooftop jungle juice! The shots of tequila that followed deep into the night! You sure went for it, didn’t you?

But now it’s Tuesday, and we’ve got to keep on crawling through the week. Through work. Through real responsibilities. The late-night tacos and all-day rose drinking will have to be put on hold for a few days.

Don’t you worry, we have just the perfect breakfast combination to keep this “capable adult” version of you going strong (at least for another day): a DIY coconut yogurt with all the crunchy and chewy superfood fixins’.

How could this bowl full of goodness not restore you, with all of its good fat from sweet, young coconut meat and protein from two heaping tablespoons of almond butter? If you don’t believe us, then just ask John Joseph of the Cro-Mags. He came up with the recipe, and he’ll also tell you all about how he took control of his life again after eating things like this yogurt in his seminal book, The Evolution of a Cro-Magnon.

Follow his advice, and guess what? You just might accidentally end up looking and feeling pretty damn good. Congrats in advance for this magnificent achievement.