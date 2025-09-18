Fueled By Ramen Era Pop-Punks Are Returning With New Album After a Decade

In a stunning announcement for longtime pop-punk fans of a certain era, The Cab is back with a new album after 11 years. The band is releasing a four-track EP on September 26 titled Road to Reign: A Prelude.

“We know it took awhile,” The Cab posted on Instagram. “But the long road lead us right back to you. What was fractured can heal. What was silent can scream.” The social media post included an image of the album art featuring a gilded anatomical heart. In the next slide they include the tracklist, with songs like “Pain,” “Rollercoaster,” “Every Little Lie,” and “Stay Like This Forever.”

Frontman Alex DeLeon commented on the post to add more information. “Oh and also,” he wrote, “there is a song clip on our Tik Tok. Oh and also..this is only the prelude. Album incoming.”

The Cab has been largely inactive since their last release, the EP Lock Me Up in 2014. Before that they dropped the self-released Symphony Soldier in 2011 after debuting in 2008 with Whisper War.

DeLeon confirmed new music in 2019, teasing a single in 2024. Their live comeback will take place at the 2025 When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, which they announced in October 2024. They will also play two dates in December, one in Singapore and the other in the Philippines. Additionally, The Cab will join All Time Low on a few dates during their Everyone’s Talking! World Tour, which kicks off on October 8.

The Cab should be a familiar name for fans of a certain pop-punk age: the Fueled By Ramen years, in particular. The band had their breakthrough around 2007 when they signed to the label and its imprint, Decaydance, owned by Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy. They were label-mates with groups like Panic! at the Disco, Gym Class Heroes, The Academy Is…, Cobra Starship, The Hush Sound, and more.

They left Fueled By Ramen/Decaydance in 2011 and self-released Symphony Soldier, but released Lock Me Up through Republic Records in 2014. Their debut album, Whisper War, was iconic during that time. Pop-punk was stronger than ever, and while there’s an air of nostalgia for those days now, When We Were Young will never come close to replicating what it was like to live through it in its prime.

Photo by Anna Webber/WireImage