Fugazi Have Given The Green Light to a New Fugazi-Based Opera

Washington DC punk legends Fugazi are having their music reinterpreted as part of a a new opera.

Pitchfork has reported that the band’s Guy Picciotto has endorsed It’s All True, a new opera created by the New York-based ensemble Object Collection that is “based on the complete live archives of iconic underground band Fugazi.”

“All of us were both blown away and disoriented by the work,” said Picciotto. “We feel moved by Object Collection’s engagement with our archive material and salute everyone involved for their hard work and patience and for wrestling with such integrity with our sounds and words.”

While it’s probably too early to be joking about when to expect a Black Flag pantomime, It’s All True samples the sounds of “random feedback, aimless drum noodling, pre-show activist speeches, audience hecklers, and the police breaking up gigs” found in the hours of Fugazi’s archival live recordings.

After premiering in Norway last year, It’s All True will be staged at London’s Cafe Oto in September and at NYC’s La Mama Theatre in February. It has also been recorded and will be released October 6 via Slip.

Check the trailer and hear the song “What’s the Problem” below.

Image: Cynthia Connolly/Dischord