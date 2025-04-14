Rumor: Fujifilm Suspends Orders for X100VI, GFX100RF, and X-M5 in the US

Nice timing, Fujifilm. It was only just last month that I got the chance to write a story titled, “The Fujifilm X100VI Is Finally in Stock—If You’re Willing to Pay Up.” Don’t feel like clicking through? The gist is that even though Fujifilm’s blockbuster X100VI digital camera was released in February 2024, it’s been almost impossible to find for sale since then.

Now the fine folk at Fuji Rumors have published that they got an anonymous tip-off that Fujifilm contacted retailers about suspending orders for the X100VI, GFX100RF, and X-M5. Fuji Rumors reported that:

“We have investigated this information and we can tell you this: Fujifilm GFX100RF pre-orders suspended

Fujifilm X100VI backorders suspended

Fujifilm X-M5 black body and kit pre-orders and sales date suspended

(only black version, not the silver) So that’s the most accurate information available for now. Of course it affects (the) USA only.”

is it another tariff casualty?

Perhaps I should’ve said, “Nice timing, US government.” The X100VI and X-M5 are manufactured in China, which is currently under a 145% tariff for most goods.

Although who the hell knows; by the time your eyeballs get to the end of this article, the White House could’ve reversed course entirely and then re-reversed course again. They’ve been skedaddling back and forth like the last kid standing in a game of dodgeball.

The GFX100RF is made in Japan, which got a 90-day exemption for most of its tariffs, including electronics. That one especially stings, since it was just announced on March 20, 2025 and was due to launch on April 24. Might the US not get it at all now?

Right now, a few retailers are showing leftover stock for the X100VI. Although if this rumor pans out and the X100VI becomes camera non grata in the US, I’d expect the remaining stock to go quickly.