The Full Beaver Moon: November’s Full Moon in Gemini

November 27, 2023, brings the Full Beaver Moon in Gemini! The sun is in active fire sign Sagittarius, and like a beaver busy building a dam, the energy is absolutely bustling with productivity.

What Is the Beaver Moon?

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, November’s full moon is given the name of the Full Beaver Moon because this is a time of year when beavers are actively building up lodges and dams for the winter, plus, people of the past would typically set beaver traps at this time to stock up on warm furs for the coming cold. Also according to the Farmers’ Almanac, this full moon is also sometimes called the Frost Moon because of the chill in the air!

What Does the Full Moon in Gemini Represent?

The sun in Sagittarius can find us spread thin: We’re taking on every adventure, engaging in every conversation, and juggling a lot at once. Sagittarius is often referred to as a “jack of all trades,” and during the Sagittarius season, each of us may be putting multiple skills to use. Our social calendars may be especially hectic, too, what with this being the holiday season. The full moon in Gemini can be the climax point for conversations that have been brewing during this busy period, and it may also be an important turning point in regards to figuring out where we want to put our focus and energy. We can only deal with so many details at once, and the full moon in Gemini may help us prioritize things. The Gemini full moon may reveal which details are key for us to hone in on and which can be discarded. Sagittarius season is all about more, more, more, but the Gemini full moon inspires an atmosphere of consolidation.

Confrontation and collaboration can be themes for any full moon, but these considerations can be especially pertinent during a Gemini full moon, as there is such a focus on communication, clarity, and understanding. This could be a powerful time for finding common ground, making sense of a complicated situation, and generally getting points across. Feeling understood is something we all desire, and this full moon may bring some release in that regard. Being “in the loop” and feeling “in the know” also brings a sense of safety, and the full moon in Gemini may find us receiving the information we need to express ourselves.

What’s Special About This Year’s Full Moon in Gemini?

Action planet Mars sits with the sun in Sagittarius, opposing the moon, revealing an outlet (or two—this is the sign of the twins, after all) for us to blow off steam. Mars in Sagittarius is enthusiastic and ambitious. As it faces off with the moon, daredevil can be channeled into something smart, but remember to be gentle with both yourself and others.

The sun, Mars, and the moon form a T-square with Saturn, the planet of restrictions, in Pisces, showing us how important it is to steady and sustain our efforts and not get too excited! Hold your Sagittarius horses—or just slow them down a little bit. The long haul is of priority now. You’ll need patience when dealing with absence or bureaucratic dead-ends.

Messenger Mercury is the ruler of this full moon in Gemini. Mercury is sextile Venus, the planet of love and beauty, and square dreamy Neptune, making it easy to get lost in a wonderful daydream or one’s own bias. There should be space to wonder and fantasize. Sextiles are a creative aspect with a good sense of humor. Everyone’s a comedian!

Mars sextiles power planet Pluto, boosting willpower. Follow-through could be especially strong at this time, which could bode very well for teamwork. Or, if you’ve been having a hard time feeling motivated to take care of business, you could feel the oomph and power now. People may feel determined… perhaps even ruthless! When warrior planet Mars is backed up by power planet Pluto, people may be less concerned with seeming nice or easygoing and more into brazenly showing off how far they’ll go to get what they want. While this full moon could have its obstacles requiring patience and a measured approach to things, Mars and Pluto’s alignment gives us the force to overcome what’s in our way and see our plans through.

Neptune and Pluto are sextile, drumming up conversations around our collective ideals and dreams. It’s still the United States’s Pluto Return, and the American Dream is a sensitive and hot topic for discussion as things seem to be evolving in the life cycle of democracy. Astrologers consider Sagittarius and Gemini to be important signs in the birth chart of the United States, and this full moon can bring up heated discussions around politics and this upcoming election cycle.

