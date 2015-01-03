Full Bleed

“Last year, a fellow student at Central Saint Martins asked if anyone needed a part-time job. I was having a hard time finding work, so I went for it. My boss turned out to be Alicia Douvall, a model and reality TV personality who used to be addicted to cosmetic surgery (she’s admitted to having more than 350 procedures) and has dated people like Simon Cowell. She owns an organic skincare company called Douvall’s, and my job was bottling and packaging argan oil in the kitchen with her. It became a regular thing, and I got to know her. She told me about her past as a glamour model. She would regularly appear on Page 3 of British newspapers like the Sun, which feature a photo of a topless woman every day. Alicia has quite a presence—she said she’s never experienced stage fright. So I asked to photograph her.”

See more photos of Ms. Douvall by Jason Altaan this month.

