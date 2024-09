This article appears in VICE Magazine’s October Prison Issue



Anthony Tafuro’s upcoming book, Perfect Ending, is a collection of photos taken between 2009 and 2014, many of which satirize the phenomenon of the 2012 apocalypse that was inspired by the Mayan calendar.



The images here feature Alcatraz Island, a tough prison for any convict looking to break free. Perfect Ending will be published by RITA in November.