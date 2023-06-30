The Full Moon in Capricorn, July 3, 2023

July’s Full Buck Moon takes place on July 3, and it happens to be a full moon in Capricorn. Full moons take place when the sun is opposite the moon, and astrologically, they symbolize a period of release, change, and illumination, as information comes to light. Relationship issues can come to a head, but incredible compromises can take place, too!

What is the Buck Moon?

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, deers’ antlers that begin forming in the spring harden fully at this point in the summer, thus, we have the Buck Moon! The Farmer’s Almanac also tells us that the July full moon can also be called the “Full Hay Moon” or the “Full Thunder Moon,” because this is the time of the season to harvest hay, and because thunderstorms may be plentiful this time of year.

What does the full moon in Capricorn represent?

Ruled by Saturn, a planet affectionately referred to as “Daddy” by many astrologers, Capricorn is the final earth sign on the zodiac wheel, symbolizing maturity and industry. Full moons take place when the sun and moon are in opposite signs: Capricorn’s opposite sign, Cancer, deals with the responsibilities of caring and nurturing in the domestic sense, while Capricorn’s responsibilities lay in the public sphere; thus, the full moon in Capricorn can be a period of reckoning for issues regarding work/life balance.

Both Cancer and Capricorn are concerned with the past and with tradition, but during the full moon, a focus on releasing old patterns and letting go of the past could take place, especially when it comes to breaking free from your family or community’s expectations and creating your own legacy

The sun in sweet, sentimental Cancer can find us in a very open heart, soft mood, but the moon Capricorn inspires us to take a cold hard look at things. Emotional water sign Cancer is sensitive and artistic, but Capricorn demands a logical, “no b.s.” approach. But, that doesn’t mean intense feelings won’t arise!

What’s special about this year’s full moon in Capricorn?

Cancer season isn’t typically a loquacious period; in fact, Cancer can be quite shy. However, during this full moon, chatty Mercury sits with the sun and opposes the moon, suggesting that communication could be a very big theme at this time, and that people might be emotional or very passionate about what they say. The typical coyness of Cancer season could be eclipsed by a desire for straight forward talk. People may be very forward with how they feel, and we may surprise ourselves with what we share! A verbal grand gesture could be made. A decision may be reached regarding a conversation that has been building. Important realizations about the past and what we need to feel safe and comfortable could occur. It may not be possible to deny something any longer.

At the same time, lucky planet Jupiter in Taurus’s harmonious alignment with the moon inspires an emotionally expansive atmosphere. Capricorn moon can sometimes feel cold or limiting because it’s so focused on responsibility, but supportive alignment from Jupiter can inspire a great sense of possibility and growth. Jupiter’s connection with the sun could also bode very well for new opportunities coming in and for tremendous personal growth to take place. Capricorn full moons can be very focused on finalizing or wrapping up situations from the past, but Jupiter’s influence at this time could also support us in making new plans—or simply in feeling more flexible and easygoing.

Venus and Mars, both in Leo, sit closely together during this full moon, which could mark a fresh start in our love lives and creative pursuits. Also, Venus retrograde begins later this month, on July 23, which could find us reassessing what’s truly important to us: in Leo, Venus retrograde may find us rethinking our loyalties, figuring out what (and who) we are truly passionate about, and reassessing our relationship to themes like glamor, popularity, or fame. During this time, we’re called to rethink what fun and joy mean to us. Lastly, Venus’s meeting Mars before this retrograde may find us feeling very reenergized to chase after our dreams and may bring extra oomph and passion.

How will July’s full moon affect each zodiac sign?

This may be a pivotal moment in relationships for Cancers and Capricorns. The Cancers among us may be letting go of ideals regarding partnership or even bringing partnerships to an end. Or, they could be compromising and collaborating with the people they’re in a relationship with in a radically new way! Whether you’re a Cancer or Capricorn, confrontations could take place, and how things will turn out will depend on the trust, maturity, and chemistry between you and the people you’re partnering with. If you’re a Capricorn, you may be taking a totally new approach to your relationships, perhaps realizing you want to approach people differently than you have been.

Work-life balance is a big theme for this full moon regardless of your zodiac sign, but these themes could be especially highlighted for Aries, Leo, Libra, and Aquarius.

Aries may be reassessing what they want out of their time in the spotlight and wondering how the work they are doing in their career can benefit them at home. Libra may be considering what their family may think of their career choices or wondering how they can carve out more quality time at home while still meeting their professional goals. Themes like legacy and achievement may be on these signs’ minds.

Leo could be tackling a big project, while Aquarius may feel called to take some time to rest. For both, breaking old habits and or getting out of a rut could be themes that are highlighted. If Leo has been slacking their responsibilities, this full moon could bring them back to attention. If Aquarius has been spending too much time at work, this full moon could wake them up about getting rest and avoiding burnout.

Communication could be a big theme for Taurus and Scorpio at this time, and debates about facts and feelings could take place. Accusations of being too emotional or too cold could be hurled; however, it’s also totally possible that communication breakthroughs could take place! Taurus may be challenged to zoom out from the current conversation and look at the long-term situation, while Scorpio may realize it’s time to sort out details.

For Gemini and Sagittarius, finances may be highlighted, and budgeting and negotiations could be major themes. Debts may be settled, and exciting sales or purchases may take place. Gemini may be rethinking how, or if, they want to share money or other resources with the people in their lives, while Sagittarius might be thinking about how to best capitalize on their talents.

This could be a big full moon regarding love or creativity for Virgo! If Virgo or someone else in their life has been playing it cool, this could be when things get hot! For Pisces, this full moon may mark a change in their social life. They could be leaving a friend group or joining a new community.

The full moon in general is a famous time for transformation, and with Pluto in the mix, the changes that take place may be deep. You won’t turn into a werewolf — but you could become a better version of yourself.

This article was updated for clarity. It was originally published in July 2022.