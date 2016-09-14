“Full Circle” Features Pretty Much Everyone in Toronto Rap and It Slaps

When a song has the same name as the group that performs it, you know it’s gonna be hard. “Black Sabbath” by Black Sabbath, “Bad Company” by Bad Company, “Body Count” by Body Count, the list goes on. So it goes that Full Circle, a supergroup of some of Toronto rap’s best and brightest, have made their claim to the pantheon with a song that shares their name.
Its 6 rappers (from the 6, har har) include Jimmy Prime, SAFE, Smoke Dawg, Donnie, Jay Whiss, and Puffy L’z. Phew! Toronto don Boi-1da’s production draws from both his “Summer Sixteen” and “Live from the Gutter” moods and that combined with the group’s individual chemistry–varying between traditional rapping and more modern half-sung styles–makes for a banging track. The Tristan Prime-directed nighttime video completes the package, so check it out below.
Videos by VICE