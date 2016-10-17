Full Color: The Scenes and Sounds of Desert Daze 2016

Over the past five years, SoCal psych jaunt Desert Daze has evolved from Coachella spillover party to a destination festival in its own right. Its lineups are not only consistently high-quality, they’re also cohesive, completely trimmed of fat. It’s perfectly-sized, and at 2000-capacity not overreaching. In time, they want to grow the event to a 5000-capacity, taking things slow rather than doubling down at the first sign of progress like some better known Californian staples.
After the tragic death of Suicide’s Alan Vega in July, organizers Moon Block Party produced a special tribute performance Sunday night featuring Ariel Pink and Tamaryn to honor Vega’s legacy and influence.
Though Suicide’s absence was felt, the knockout lineup kept the energy high. Primus, Television, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Washed Out, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, and dozens more turned out to help fans keep it weird in the desert for the three day gathering.
Photographer Matt Draper was there to capture the sights through it all. Check out his shots below.
Deerhunter
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Sunns
Beach Fossils
The Sonics
Toro y Moi
Temples
Deafheaven
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
Primus
The Raveonettes
LA Witch
The Brian Jonestown Massacre
The Black Angels
Cherry Glazerr
Deafheaven
POND
Television
White Fence
All photos by Matt Draper.
