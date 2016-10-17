Full Color: The Scenes and Sounds of Desert Daze 2016

Over the past five years, SoCal psych jaunt Desert Daze has evolved from Coachella spillover party to a destination festival in its own right. Its lineups are not only consistently high-quality, they’re also cohesive, completely trimmed of fat. It’s perfectly-sized, and at 2000-capacity not overreaching. In time, they want to grow the event to a 5000-capacity, taking things slow rather than doubling down at the first sign of progress like some better known Californian staples.

After the tragic death of Suicide’s Alan Vega in July, organizers Moon Block Party produced a special tribute performance Sunday night featuring Ariel Pink and Tamaryn to honor Vega’s legacy and influence.

Though Suicide’s absence was felt, the knockout lineup kept the energy high. Primus, Television, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Washed Out, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, and dozens more turned out to help fans keep it weird in the desert for the three day gathering.

Videos by VICE

Photographer Matt Draper was there to capture the sights through it all. Check out his shots below.

Deerhunter

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Sunns

Beach Fossils

The Sonics

Toro y Moi

Temples

Deafheaven

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Primus

The Raveonettes

LA Witch

​

​

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

The Black Angels

Cherry Glazerr

Deafheaven



​

POND

Television

White Fence

All photos by Matt Draper.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

