The Hunter’s Moon: October’s Lunar Eclipse in Taurus

Full moons take place when the sun and moon are opposite each other in the sky, astrologically symbolizing a period of culmination and release! During the Hunter’s Moon on October 28, 2023, the sun in Scorpio stands opposite the moon in Taurus, which could bring a confrontation… or result in a compromise!

What Is the Hunter’s Moon?

The Hunter’s Moon is the full moon that takes place after the Harvest Moon, the full moon closest to the Autumn Equinox, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. The Farmers’ Almanac explains that we call it the Hunter’s Moon because it represents a period of hunting and preparation for winter. These days, most of us head to the grocery store instead of hunting; but autumn’s reputation as a season of preparation endures. (Consider “cuffing season,” the fall months when people pair off, hoping to find a lover to keep them warm in the winter months!)

What Does the Full Moon in Taurus Represent?

Full moons take place when the sun and moon are in opposing signs. A full moon during Scorpio season (which means the sun is in Scorpio) finds the moon in Taurus. Opposing signs challenge and complement each other: Confrontations may take place during a full moon, but so could compromises. Full moons are also symbolic of release or culmination; a climax may take place at this time. If Scorpio season is a period of preparation before the coldest, darkest part of winter, then the full moon in Taurus marks a completion of harvest preparations.

The moon is exalted in Taurus, meaning it’s very comfortable in that zodiac sign. The moon symbolizes home, safety, and nourishment, which are all themes Taurus thrives in relation to! Scorpio season can be a period of flux, release, rebirth: It can be a period that challenges us to step out of our comfort zones, but the moon in Taurus reminds us to take care of ourselves and others, and invites a sense of safety, comfort, and calm during this time of change.

Intimacy, physical touch, and emotional vulnerability are themes of the Taurus full moon, as we reach out and call for what we need. Money and resources can also be topics of interest at this time, as people collaborate on building wealth or security. Finding a moment of peace and serenity, creating time for grounding and centering, and setting boundaries are also themes as the sun in water sign Scorpio opposes the moon in earth sign Taurus.

What’s special about this year’s full moon in Taurus?

This full moon is a partial eclipse. In astrology, eclipses mark milestone events and correspond with key moments in the overarching story. You might not notice how significant something happening during an eclipse is until more time has passed, but you might notice how much more emotional or dramatic life seems to be!

Mercury and Mars are in near conjunction in Scorpio close to the sun, sitting across from Jupiter and the moon in Taurus, alluding to incisive commentary hidden in plain sight. There’s a sense of immediacy and necessity. There can be some resentment or harsh criticisms in response to hedonism, or maybe it’s the opposite way around: the need to chill because of feeling burnt out. There are two sides to every full moon!

The sun is opposite Jupiter, the planet of philosophy, which means the moon is conjunct Jupiter, finding us ready to speak out and share ideas and beliefs. We’re able to put the bigger picture concepts into words. Topics like nature, nutrition, and the circle of life are all on our minds. It’s a big harvest!

The sun and moon separate from their T-square to Pluto, the planet of rebirth, finding us ready to transform ourselves after a moment of crisis. Scorpio is a sign of endurance as well as reinvention, and this full moon is like a butterfly coming out of its chrysalis! We’ve endured a lot, but there’s also a lot that’s not necessary to bear.

Venus, the planetary ruler of this full moon in Taurus, is trine Uranus, the planet of rebellion, and opposite dreamy Neptune, showing that the outcome of this full moon could be pleasantly surprising. We may feel attracted to something unusual or novel and our creativity could be especially high. An ease in making a meh situation into something much sweeter could flow. But we could also feel very sensitive at this time, especially about how we are perceived or regarding how valued we feel in our relationships. Addressing these concerns could feel confusing and complicated! So be gentle with yourself. Connect with people who love and support you and make a point to do something fun and to have a laugh.

Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto are all in alignment during this full moon, which symbolizes a great paradigm shift taking place, especially regarding power and influence. People may be looking to new leaders, inspired by new visions, and eager to create a change in society.

This full moon is in Taurus and the sun is in Scorpio, two fixed signs that call attention to the balance between stability (Taurus) and transformation (Scorpio). The great changes taking place in the world could spell incredible upgrades for society while preserving the best of the past.

This article was updated for clarity. It was originally published in October 2022.