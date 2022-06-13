Full Moon in Sagittarius, June 2022

Touring the zodiac, the signs that are in opposition to each other are, well, opposites! Opposite fiery Aries is peaceful Libra. Chill Taurus stands across from intense Scorpio. Sentimental Cancer is across from icy Capricorn, spotlight-loving Leo is across from aloof Aquarius, and diligent Virgo is across from go-with-the-flow Pisces. But what about Gemini and Sagittarius? Gemini loves to socialize and is famously chatty…is Sagittarius the opposite? No, Sag can party just as hard, and is famously talkative, known for being blunt and saying what needs to be said (and for saying what really doesn’t need to be said, too). Gemini loves to travel, and so does Sagittarius. Gemini loves research, and so does Sagittarius. So, what’s the difference? Gemini is hyper fixated on details, while Sagittarius is looking at the big picture. Gemini gathers the intel, Sagittarius spreads it far and wide. There can be a perfectionism to Gemini that Sagittarius lacks, but Sagittarius can moralize in a way that Gemini doesn’t.

During a full moon, the sun and moon sit in opposite signs, highlighting their differences. Full moons are famously times of release and change. The sun symbolizes ego and drive: When the sun is in Gemini, our collective focus may be on connecting with friends, sorting out communication issues, and sharing ideas. The moon symbolizes emotion and memory: When the moon is in Sagittarius, there may be a great optimism in the atmosphere, but a broad-strokes look at the past may also take place.

Videos by VICE

As the full moon in Sagittarius takes place on June 14 2022 (7:52 AM Eastern Time, or 4:52 AM Pacific), opposing the sun in detail-oriented Gemini, getting the facts right about the past may be a big focus, especially this year as Mercury, the ruling planet of Gemini, and which has just entered Gemini, separates from a square from Saturn in Aquarius. We may feel especially sensitive about whether or not the people in our lives take responsibility for themselves, their words, and actions. Mercury also separates from a trine (a harmonious aspect, unlike the square, which challenges us to make changes) from Pluto in Capricorn, which may find us taking a particularly psychological, in-depth look at things.

Have you ever wanted to say something so badly you felt like you were going to burst? And after you said it you felt so much relief? This full moon may feel that way. But, choose your words wisely. Sometimes, some people can feel a high from finally getting something off their chest, but if the news we share is exaggerated, unkind, or poorly thought out, a feeling of emptiness or even shame can arise. When you have something important (or thrilling) to share, it can be hard to pace yourself; however, the sun approaches a trine to Saturn during this full moon, which may help us examine our (and others) boundaries, and may also find us feeling at peace with our responsibilities, and perhaps identifying as being mature or patient enough not to share details indiscriminately.

Travel may be a theme during this full moon; however, more metaphorically, “going the distance” may also be a concept considered at this time. The full moon may find you filled with a sense of urgency about stepping out of your comfort zone, you may be sensing that growth, new opportunities, and new perspectives are waiting around the corner for you. In our love lives, learning more about our partner’s perspective and their language (perhaps literally if they speak a foreign language, or metaphorically, if your communication styles are different), may be a theme at this time.

Perhaps tap into Saturn’s patience by journaling or talking with a counselor before running out with your megaphone. The moon in Sagittarius encourages us to express our emotions, but the sun in Gemini reminds us that polishing the press release before sharing it with the world is a good thing!