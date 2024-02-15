The Full Snow Moon: February’s Full Moon in Virgo

This month’s Full Snow Moon on February 24, 2024, is in Virgo, a zodiac sign famously symbolic of organization, clarity, and purity. Like untouched snow, Virgo’s vibe is all about serenity and perfection. This month’s full moon could find us making some tweaks and adjustments in our lives so that everything can be just right!

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, Native American tribes called February’s full moon the Full Snow Moon because it coincides with the heaviest snowfall of the year. Since the inclement weather made gathering food difficult, this full moon is also sometimes referred to as the Bony Moon, Hunger Moon, or Little Famine Moon.

What does the full moon in Virgo represent?

A full moon in Virgo is only possible when the sun is in Pisces. Virgo is famously organized, logical, and down to earth, while Pisces has a reputation for having emotions as deep as the sea, their heads in the clouds, and their hearts more set on making art or making out with a crush than organizing their to-do list.

Each zodiac sign has an opposite sign that keeps them in balance: Pisces and Virgo are very different zodiac signs, but they compliment each other, and a full moon in Virgo invites clarity during the whirlwind that is Pisces season. The sun in Pisces reminds us that anything is possible—but the moon in Virgo calls us to be picky about what we choose to pursue.

All that said, don’t mistake Virgo for being stuffy or boring. Just because Pisces is all magic and whimsy, that doesn’t mean Virgo doesn’t have its romantic side. Virgo is a highly sensual earth sign, and this full moon could find us reconnecting with what feels good after perhaps getting lost or confused during dreamy Pisces season.

What’s special about this year’s full moon in Virgo?

This isn’t a full moon for slackers. While “being organized” is probably one of the most tired concepts astrologers tie to Virgo, having detail-oriented Mercury and hard-working Saturn sitting with the sun in Pisces during this Virgo full moon really does demand us to get focused and get it together! It’s time to finalize paperwork, take care of our responsibilities, and give and get answers. No more lazying about!

But there are also some things that Virgo and Pisces have in common: A love of unity, harmony, and grace. This full moon could find us making special adjustments to situations in our lives which could make for more peace between us all.

The sun is sextile Jupiter, which means the moon is trine Jupiter. Sextiles and trines are easygoing aspects promoting connection and communication. Since Jupiter is the planet of abundance and opportunity, while we might be very focused on work at this time, there could also be a very uplifting atmosphere in the air. Many new possibilities could unfold. Full moons are very much about endings, conclusions, and compromise, but the changes that take place at this time could feel more like openings than closings.

Exciting new romances and creative collaborations could take place, too, as Venus sits with Mars and they square Jupiter. Astrologers regard squares as energizing aspects that push us to take action. If there is something we want, we may feel pulled to go for it at this time. Mars can sometimes inspire impatience; however, Jupiter is also sextile Saturn during this full moon, inspiring a stabilizing energy.

This article was updated for clarity. It was originally published in February 2023.