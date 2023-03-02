The Full Worm Moon: March’s Full Moon in Virgo

Information can surface under the light of the full moon—and a full moon in Virgo, the analytical earth sign, could reveal intriguing details! This full moon takes place on March 7, 2023. During this time, a reorganization may take place (Virgo is all about organization), and with that, we may be letting go of projects, relationships, or ideas that no longer make sense for where we’re at in our life. Being thoughtful about what stays and goes—and who—is key.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, March’s full moon is called the Full Worm Moon because this is when the weather gets warm enough for worms (and robins!) to make a reappearance. This moon was also referred to as the Full Crow Moon, because the cawing of crows was associated with winter’s end.

What does the full moon in Virgo represent?

A full moon in Virgo is only possible when the sun is in Pisces. Virgo is famously organized, logical, and down to earth, while Pisces has a reputation for having emotions as deep as the sea, their heads in the clouds, and their hearts more set on making art or making out with a crush than organizing their to-do list.

Each zodiac sign has an opposite sign that keeps them in balance: Pisces and Virgo are very different zodiac signs, but they compliment each other, and a full moon in Virgo invites clarity during the whirlwind that is Pisces season. The sun in Pisces reminds us that anything is possible—but the moon in Virgo calls us to be picky about what we choose to pursue.

All that said, don’t mistake Virgo for being stuffy or boring. Just because Pisces is all magic and whimsy, that doesn’t mean Virgo doesn’t have its romantic side. Virgo is a highly sensual earth sign, and this full moon could find us reconnecting with what feels good after perhaps getting lost or confused during dreamy Pisces season.

Pisces season could also bring a flood of creative inspiration! While we’re all familiar with the trope of the messy artist, the truth is that executing art requires organization. Mixing paints, editing audio, and formatting written work require attention, detail, and skill. The full moon in Virgo may find us getting focused and organized in our creative practices. The sun in Pisces dreams up the vision, and the moon in Virgo helps it all happen.

Full moons symbolize release and can be emotional periods. If you know anything about astrology, you know that water signs, like Pisces, are all about emotion! Great emotional breakthroughs may take place during the full moon in analytical Virgo. Virgo is a very inquisitive zodiac sign, and big questions may be asked at this time. Details may emerge. If our focus has been scattered during Pisces season, the full moon in Virgo may help us zero in on whatever we’re seeking to make sense of, to release, or move on from.

What’s special about this year’s full moon in Virgo?

This year’s full moon in Virgo features what astrologers call a “T-square.” A T-square takes place when three planets are ninety degrees away from each other on the wheel of an astrological chart, creating a shape that looks like a “T.” The T-square taking place during this full moon is between the sun in Pisces and the moon in Virgo, which are opposite each other, and Mars in Gemini, which is 90 degrees away from the sun and moon. T-square can create tension, like there’s a feeling that something must be done, now!

Pisces season can be a lazy time of year, people may feel inclined to “go with the flow,” but a t-square, especially involving fiery Mars, may stir a lot of motivation to act. People may be short-tempered, but decisive action may be taken at this time.

The mood may also be quite flirtatious as Mars sextiles Venus in Aries. A sextile takes place when two planets are sixty degrees away from each other on the zodiac wheel, and it suggests a helpful, communicative atmosphere. A sextile between action planet Mars and sweet Venus may be playfully competitive, flirtatious, and fun! This bodes well for a collaborative, friendly, even romantic full moon.

The sun is sextile Uranus in Taurus and the moon is trine Uranus during this full moon, too. Like sextiles, trines are harmonious aspects, symbolizing ease. The sun and moon’s helpful connections with wildcard Uranus encourages experimentation. Surprising feelings could bubble to the surface at this time, and we may find that we have unexpected things in common with others.

Full moons can bring issues that had been brewing to a climax, but they also invite collaboration, and with the planet of the unexpected, Uranus, in the mix, surprising pairings may take place, or novel approaches may be taken. Keep an open mind during this full moon: with Uranus in aspect to the sun and moon, previously unimaginable solutions or opportunities could arrive!