This Strap-On Dildo Is Strap-Free… and Does Double the Penetrating

“Pegging can refer to many things,” explains Archie Bongiovanni in the VICE guide to pegging, which covers everything from understanding strap-ons to finding your ideal dildo. “But frequently, [pegging is] shorthand for a feminine or femme person using a strap-on to anally penetrate their male or masc partner [although] pegging can totally happen between folks of any and all genders.” Capiche? Cool. Heretofore, our pegging mantra has been: Strap-on, lube up, and get lost in the sauce of our lover’s favorite holes.

When it comes to strap-on shopping, there tends to be a leaning curve—whether you’re looking to peg a dude or get penetrative with your femme partner in a WLW relationship. Perhaps you’ve been using strap-ons forever, or maybe you’ve been curious about what kind of sex toys and accessories are best for beginning peggers and full-blown peg-meisters alike. Maybe you just want to try something new, or have a special sesh planned out with a one-time partner (we call that a “pegasus”). Maybe, like us, you’re just a hot lazy person who is feeling sooo over harnesses and is all about welcoming the wide, incoming load of hands-free sex-tech design. Well, Fun Factory hears you, and they’ve answered the call with a harness-free dildo called Share Lite:

Share Lite is an extra lightweight dildo with a girthy, curved end designed to be inserted into the giver’s vagina, while the longer end of the dildo is inserted into the receiver’s rear, vagina, mouth, or whatever other hole is their pleasure. “The Innovative, lightweight core means no slipping,” explains the Fun Factory team, and an “adjustable hinge lets you switch positions seamlessly.” Its design is balanced so that the tip stays erect during sex, and is especially gifted at hitting G-spots and P-spots with partners or during solo-play, and is a welcome way to make penetration even more physically pleasurable for the giver as well by stimulating those orgasm-inducing zones. So that’s right—no more fumbling with straps and harnesses when you’re ready to don a dildo. Plus, it’s double the penetrative pleasure.

Fun Factory also offers plenty of harness joques, classic pegging dildos, lubes and more, so you can equip your sexual pleasure chest (we know it’s just a shoebox under your bed, it’s OK) for whatever pegging adventures come your way.

But there’s something so exciting about going harness-free; sometimes we don’t want to feel like Captain Underpants in a joque. Sometimes (a lot of the time) we want to have a seamless, sexy transition into penetrating and pegging that a toy such as Share Lite promises.

Share Lite can be purchased at Fun Factory.

